Man proposes to partner on the finishing line of a marathon. Watch sweet video

There are many people who want to make proposals so memorable that their partners would remember it for the rest of their life. There are numerous ways in which people get creative while proposing. In one such sweet video posted on Instagram, a man proposed his partner on the finishing life of a marathon that she was participating in.

The video was posted on the Instagram account mileswithmaddie. It belongs to a woman named Madison who is an athlete. She participated in the Buffalo Marathon in USA’s New York on May 29. She couldn’t have imagined that her partner Christopher James would be on one knee waiting for her to finish the race. In photos that she posted on May 30, she wrote, “The finish line of 26.2 became the start line to the rest of my life with my best friend. I love you so much, Christopher James. Official time: 3:34:19 05/29/2022 — the best day of my life.”

See the post below:

In a video that was posted on June 2, she explained in detail how Chris is the backbone of all her training and running content on her Instagram page. She wrote that Chris always supported her from early nights in, to travelling on weekends for races, to sorting out all the race day logistics. Chris also bikes alongside her for hours very slowly while she is running long distances. She also thanked the Buffalo Marathon crew and both of her families for making the day so special for her.

Watch the video below:

“I love this but I’m also like omg please tell me you stopped your watch,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Maddie, I could watch this over and over again! It’s such a feel good moment and there’s just so much happiness and love and raw emotion!” “This is the most amazing proposal I’ve ever seen!!! I am so happy and excited for you guys,” said a third.

What are your thoughts about this amazing proposal video?