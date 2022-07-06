Man pulls five cars with his teeth for world record. Watch intriguing video

Have you ever imagined someone pulling cars with their teeth? You may never have, but here is a video that may help you witness it. The video posted on Instagram showcases a man pulling not one or two but five cars with his teeth. The clip is astonishing and may prompt you to watch it repeatedly.

Guinness World Records shared the video of the attempt on their official Instagram page. "Most cars pulled with the teeth (male) 5, by Troy Conley-Magnusson," reads the caption of the video shared by Guinness World Records on their official Instagram page with several hashtags, including #guinnessworld records and #officiallyamazing. The video, split into two, shows Troy Conley-Magnusson pulling the cars with the help of a rope. The rope was held by his teeth.

According to a blog by Guinness World Records, the record was attempted as part of Guinness World Records Day 2021. In addition to the record mentioned above, Troy Conley-Magnusson holds the record for the fastest 20 m light aircraft pull with the teeth, and heaviest vehicle pushed over 100 ft (male). "He uses his record attempts to raise money for local charities close to his heart," the blog added.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted a few hours ago and has since received more than 75,000 views. The video has also received 3,900 likes. The share has also prompted people to flock to the comments section.

"My goodness," commented a user. "How much does that hurt to do?" inquired another. "That's impressive," expressed a third.