Man says he is ‘treated like a criminal’ at work for taking offs

A man’s post on being treated unfavourably for taking off from work for the first time in eight months has sparked chatter on Reddit. He shared how he is being “treated like a criminal” for refusing to agree to check his work-related emails while on vacation. The man's work-related post created quite a chatter on Reddit (representational image). (Unsplash/@nickmorrison)

“First vacation since I joined the company - am treated like a criminal,” he wrote as the post’s title. In the rest of the share, the man went on to describe what actually transpired between him and his colleagues.

“‘I need you to finish these tasks by tomorrow’. I am on vacation for 1.5 weeks from tomorrow onwards. My first vacation in 8 months. Looks of disgust and disbelief, They then wanted me to take my laptop and check the emails daily. I rebelled and told them I will take my laptop but only check them once every 4-5 days - lol," he explained.

"Despite this being an extremely generous offer on my part I was met with a look of anger, disgust and disbelief and the recommendation to check them daily. And then there's people telling us how much work office work was 40 years ago before those damn emails,” he added.

Take a look at this post by a Reddit user about his workplace:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this man’s work-related post?

“Don't take your laptop at all. Unless it's your personal device, in which case do as you please, but leave your out-of-office on, and try to avoid checking emails. Part of the purpose of a vacation is mental decompression from work, which won't happen if you allow them to join you on your vacation. If it's a work device, you can cite insurance and security concerns for not taking a company device containing sensitive documents on a personal holiday,” suggested a Reddit user.

“When I'm on my days off or on vacation, I have work numbers blocked. I unblock them while on shift,” added another. “Tell them if they want you to work on vacation, you're billing them for those hours. It's illegal to force you to work unpaid,” joined a third. “Employers pay for your time. You're not on vacation if you work,” wrote a fourth.

