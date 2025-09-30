Man shares how Gurgaon transformed his life from a 10x10 room to a thriving company: ‘Crazy ride’

A Reddit user has captured attention online after sharing an inspiring journey of perseverance and growth in Gurgaon. A man recalled coming to Gurgaon with little money and limited schooling, facing failures, but finding success after years of struggle.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The man, who moved from his village with limited schooling and broken English, revealed how his interest in computers became the foundation of his career. “I collected old computer books from classes 6–12, taught myself C++, and just kept experimenting,” he wrote. Despite low academic scores, he enrolled in DU SOL for B.Com and shifted to Gurgaon in 2019, renting a small room for ₹4,000.

Early struggles and setbacks

The post recounts the challenges of breaking into the job market. “I applied to 100s of jobs on LinkedIn and got just one call. That company offered me ₹12,000 per month. I was the only digital marketing person there SEO, websites, ads, everything.” What began as a frustrating role gradually turned into a learning ground. He admitted he wanted to start his own business early on but his first attempt lasted only three months. Then came COVID-19, which forced him to change jobs multiple times, take personal loans, and deal with harassment from lenders.

Turning point

Refusing to give up, he explored freelance opportunities before finally finding his breakthrough in April 2024. “A friend asked me to join my agency after he left a competitor agency. Together we started closing sales, and that changed everything. Today,the company has a team of 25 people. From a 10x10 rented room to here, it’s been a crazy ride.” Reflecting on his journey, he added, “Maybe I wrote this because someone out there is struggling like I did. If that’s you, just keep going. Breakthroughs feel impossible until they happen.”

Gratitude towards the city

The Redditor credited Gurgaon for playing a central role in his growth. “Many of my clients are from Gurgaon, and I’ve received a lot of support. I still remember seeing pictures of DLF Cyber City on my phone back in my village and that’s when I decided I wanted to stay here. Someone once told me, it’s not you who chooses the city, it’s the city that chooses you.” His post, titled “This city has given me everything, but I sometimes feel I haven’t given back enough”, ended with a reflection: “Struggles don’t last forever. The lessons do.”

Check out the post here:

Online reactions

The post drew several heartfelt responses. One user wrote, “You have given enough in the form of taxes, don’t be guilty.” Another said, “Congrats. Very inspirational,” while one commented, “Happy for you, god bless you.” Others echoed the positivity, with one writing, “That’s great to hear,” and another remarking, “That’s why I love this city too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)