Man shares video of elderly woman promoting her son's business on bus: 'Spirit of an Indian mom'
Man filmed elderly woman proudly promoting her son's balloon decoration work during bus ride.
A short video capturing a heartwarming interaction between a man and an elderly woman on a bus has left many social media users smiling. The clip, shared on Instagram by user Aniruddha, shows the woman proudly promoting her son’s small business while travelling.
(Also read: 93-year-old US woman who spends time in India shares her secret to long and happy life: ‘Absolutely no…’)
In the video, Aniruddha is seen sitting next to the elderly woman on a moving bus. During their conversation, she shows him a card related to her son’s work. Curious, he asks her what her son does.
The woman then explains that her son works as a balloon decorator in Indore. She appears eager to spread the word about his work and hands over the card while talking about the business.
The clip also carries a text overlay that reads, “Met her in bus today and she was promoting her son's business. This is the spirit of an Indian mom.”
Watch the clip here:
The simple exchange resonated with viewers online, many of whom praised the mother’s dedication and love for her child.
Internet reacts to the touching interaction
The video has since gathered attention on social media, with many users sharing emotional and supportive reactions in the comments section.
One user wrote, “Good job bhai keep it up, it's always good to help others, proud of you,” appreciating the man for highlighting the woman’s effort. Another commented, “This is so cute,” while a third user wrote, “I need balloon decorator, please share her number.”
Many viewers also expressed admiration for the elderly woman’s determination. “Huge respect to her,” one comment read, while another user said, “This is so heartwarming.”
Several people said the clip brightened their day. One person commented, “This made me smile, so beautiful clip.” Another added that moments like these show how supportive parents can be when it comes to their children’s dreams.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More