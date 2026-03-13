Man shares video of elderly woman promoting her son's business on bus: 'Spirit of an Indian mom'

A short video capturing a heartwarming interaction between a man and an elderly woman on a bus has left many social media users smiling. The clip, shared on Instagram by user Aniruddha, shows the woman proudly promoting her son’s small business while travelling. A man filmed an elderly woman on a bus proudly promoting her son’s balloon decoration business. (Instagram/growwith_ani)

(Also read: 93-year-old US woman who spends time in India shares her secret to long and happy life: ‘Absolutely no…’)

In the video, Aniruddha is seen sitting next to the elderly woman on a moving bus. During their conversation, she shows him a card related to her son’s work. Curious, he asks her what her son does.

The woman then explains that her son works as a balloon decorator in Indore. She appears eager to spread the word about his work and hands over the card while talking about the business.

The clip also carries a text overlay that reads, “Met her in bus today and she was promoting her son's business. This is the spirit of an Indian mom.”

Watch the clip here: