Man shares video of ticketless passengers hijacking 2nd AC coach of Kashi Express, says ‘no food, water’

A passenger booked a seat on the 2nd AC coach of Kashi Express, hoping for a comfortable travel experience. However, he was shocked to find the compartment crammed with ticketless passengers. They not only blocked the pathway to the washroom but also stood at the doors of the compartment. Due to the open doors, the AC of the train was not working well. The passenger named Adnan Bin Sufiyan recorded the dire situation of the compartment on his smartphone and shared it on social media. He also tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other authorities, urging them to take necessary action. Ticketless passengers inside the 2nd AC coach of Kashi Express. (X/@imAdshaykh0731)

“Ashwini Vaishnaw, sir, please look at the situation 2 tier of AC. No food, no water. Washroom aane jaane ki jagah nahi hai. AC bhi kaam nahi kar rahi darwaja open hai [There’s no space to go to the washroom. The AC isn't working, and the door is open]. Please take any action,” wrote the passenger on X.

Watch the crammed 2nd AC coach of Kashi Express here:

He replied to his post and shared a picture with the caption, “Please take any action. Chote chote bachche gate ke paas hain. Mahilayein gate ke paas hain [There are small children near the gate. Women are near the gate].”

The posts soon caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official X handle for support to passengers. They forwarded the complaint to the concerned division. “For necessary action escalated to the concerned official DRM Bhusaval,” Railway Seva responded to the post.

Here’s how others reacted to this post:

“This situation has been happening on most of the trains. Please do take note,” wrote an X user while tagging Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways.

Another added, “When new trains are not running, this will be the situation, maybe after some time we will see this in Vande Bharat trains as well.”