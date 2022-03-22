Man showers cat with kisses, kitty stops him and does this. Watch

Pet parents often don’t miss any opportunity to show their love for their fur babies. However, do the pets, especially the cats, like it? If we are to go by this video, then at times they do but at the same time, they also know the polite way to stop their humans from going overboard. Shared on Reddit, the video is adorably funny to watch.

The video is posted with the caption, “So many kisses.” The clip opens to show a man holding a kitty in his arms and showering it with kisses. This goes on for some time, until the cat does this.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 58,000 upvotes. The clip has also prompted people to share various comments. A few pet parents also shared that their cats act in the same way too.

“Hooman. Enough. Okay, now it’s okay again,” posted a Reddit user. “I just loved seeing this. It was a really nice start to my day, wrote another. “I do this all the time. Just pushing my limit until the cat has had enough,” expressed a third. “Aww. So much love,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?