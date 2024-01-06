Man stands inside ice-filled box for 3 hours amid drizzle. Here’s why

Most of us will shiver at the thought of holding an ice cube when it’s 8 degrees outside with occasional rain pouring in. Valerjan Romanovski from Poland, however, is not one of them. He completed a feat in which he stayed submerged in ice for nearly three hours. Why? To break a world record and bag the title ‘longest duration full body contact with ice’. The image shows a man in a box filled with ice. (X/@GWR)

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared a video of Romanovski that shows him successfully breaking a previous record of 2 hours 35 minutes 33 seconds in the category, held by Romain Vandendorpe from France. Romanovski set a new record for 3 hours and 28 seconds.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: 5 interesting world records by Indians that will make your jaw drop

“How long would you last in a bed of ice cubes?” GWR asked as they shared the video on X. The clip opens to show Romanovski standing inside a glass box. Within moments, a few people pack the box with ice reaching up to his neck. Despite a cold temperature and occasional rain, Romanovski stands his ground and ultimately completes the challenge. The video ends with a glimpse of the participants who held this record before Romanovski.

How did Valerjan Romanovski prepare for this record?

“I have been dealing with the cold for several years,” Romanovski told GWR. “Half a year before the record, there was a decision made to try my strengths in this discipline. I did a few training sessions after which I decided that the record was within reach. Working on the body and mind is my passion and it gives me great satisfaction,” he added.

Take a look at this incredible ice-related world record:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 2.6 lakh views. The share has further accumulated close to 4,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this world record?

“I can’t stay there for even a minute,” wrote an X user. “This is madness,” added another. “But why would you try this,” wondered a third. “This is amazing,” posted a fourth.