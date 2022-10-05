Man suffers heart attack, RPF jawan performs CPR to save life at Mathura railway station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan’s quick actions helped save the life of a man who suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train. The jawan, who is now being hailed as a hero, performed CPR to save the man’s life before accompanying him to the hospital.

Indian Railways posted a series of pictures on their official Twitter handle to share about the incident. They shared a caption in Hindi. When loosely translated, it explained that the passenger fell ill after suffering a heart attack while travelling on a train and was deboarded at Mathura railway station. The RPF jawan on duty at the platform sprung into action to help the man and perform CPR.

Take a look at the post:

जीवन रक्षक बना सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी!



उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर 1/10/22 को ट्रेन संख्या 22634 में यात्रा कर रहे यात्री की हार्ट अटैक की वजह से अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिन्हें ड्यूटी पर तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी ने तत्काल CPR दी व समय पर अस्पताल पहुंचा उनके प्राणों की रक्षा की। pic.twitter.com/RkHnoJsLEs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 4, 2022

