Man suffers heart attack, RPF jawan performs CPR to save life at Mathura railway station

Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:46 PM IST

Indian Railways took to their official Twitter handle to share pictures of an RPF jawan performing CPR at Mathura railway station to save the life of a passenger after he suffered a heart attack.

The image, taken from the Twitter post, shows an RPF jawan performing CPR at Mathura railway station to save the life of a man who suffered a heart attack.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan’s quick actions helped save the life of a man who suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train. The jawan, who is now being hailed as a hero, performed CPR to save the man’s life before accompanying him to the hospital.

Indian Railways posted a series of pictures on their official Twitter handle to share about the incident. They shared a caption in Hindi. When loosely translated, it explained that the passenger fell ill after suffering a heart attack while travelling on a train and was deboarded at Mathura railway station. The RPF jawan on duty at the platform sprung into action to help the man and perform CPR.

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the tweet has gathered more than 1,100 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions. “Salute to Railways Protection Force,” posted a Twitter user. “Good job,” shared another. “Salute,” commented a third. “Excellent,” wrote a fourth. Some shared thumbs up or folding hands emoticons to show their reactions.

Sign out