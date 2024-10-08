Man texts daughter’s boss for rejecting her leaves, people slam father for helicopter parenting

Parents often feel compelled to contact their children's managers or bosses directly when a leave request is denied. One such conversation between a dad and his daughter’s manager has sparked a discussion on social media about whether parents should be involved in their children’s professional lives. While most have slammed the father for interfering, others have come to his defence, adding that he took the right step. The image shows a conversation between a man and his daughter’s boss. (Pexels, Threads/quitbytext)

"Local Pizza joint denied my 16 yo daughter vacation with 3 weeks notice and tried to force her to quit, I text the boss..." reads the caption posted on Threads. The screenshots shared alongside give a glimpse of the conversation between the dad and his kid’s boss.

The boss informs that vacation time is not granted, and if the 16-year-old takes the time without authorisation, it will be considered a “voluntary resignation.” The conversation goes back and forth between the two, with the dad texting at one point, “You are forcing a kid to resign for vacation she has no control over, and I'm making this hard?”

Read the entire conversation:

People slam father:

“1. A 10 day vacation is not trivial. A small business losing a worker for 10 days is very significant. People put in these kinds of requests MONTHS in advance. 2. Why are you texting your daughter’s manager for her?” questioned a Threads user.

Another added, “Sorry but you were out of line. Your daughter accepted a job and told the hiring manager there were no upcoming trips. Then you scheduled a trip for your daughter without checking her schedule. Then you jumped the chain of command and embarrassed yourself and your child in front of her boss. The only way she can comfortably continue this job is if you stop calling and she forgoes the trip. If you think the trip you planned is more important than her job, then just tell her to quit.”

A third concluded, “While I feel for your daughter, can I ask why, before booking the trip you didn’t have her check with her employer as to whether or not the time off would be approved? Do you book trips before validating that you can actually get the time off work and that you aren’t leaving your employer and peers short handed? As the parent, you’ve put the employer in a bad situation and have taught your daughter how to be an irresponsible employee. It’s not just the employer you hurt, but also her coworkers.”

Defending the dad:

Some social media users came to the dad’s defence, claiming that the manager was too “strict” and “unreasonable”.

One such individual posted, “There’s just absolutely no reason why your business is so understaffed that you’re relying on a 16 year old to work. It's ridiculous, let the girl take her vacation and come back, this is another major reason why so much of the younger generation has no desire to work. there is no work life balance even at 16 years old.”

Another wrote, “Your daughter is 16 and should be able to participate in a family vacation!! The boss is just an a** that doesn’t wanna do his job. He needs her more than he’s letting on but doesn’t wanna have to deal with the paperwork that comes with firing her and knows she will get more benefits that way! I'd say don’t let her resign, let her let HIM fire her and she’ll reap more benefits that way!”

What are your thoughts on this conversation between a dad and his daughter’s boss?