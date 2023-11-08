close_game
News / Trending / Man turns Mumbai local into stage, sings popular Indian ad jingles

Man turns Mumbai local into stage, sings popular Indian ad jingles

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 08, 2023 05:16 PM IST



Mumbai local trains have turned into dance and signing platforms lately. From people dancing on the moving trains to some jamming to popular songs, numerous videos from Mumbai local trains often garner significant attention on social media. Now, a video of a man singing ad jingles inside a local has gone viral and is eliciting numerous responses from people.

Man singing ad jingles in Mumbai local. (Instagram/@prannayjoshi)
Man singing ad jingles in Mumbai local. (Instagram/@prannayjoshi)

“Which songs should I do next?” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram user Prannay. The video shows Prannay singing the famous Indian ad jingles and entertaining fellow passengers. He starts with the jingle of MDH and then sings Badshah masala jingles. Next, he sings the Nirma song and the tagline of Parle Kiss Me.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram. It has since collected over 10.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Mujhe bhi yeh karna hai [I also want to do this],” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “I bet everyone got those songs playing in their mental jukebox.”

“Why aren’t they laughing?” enquired a third.

A fourth commented, “Need this type of confidence.”

“I was there when you sang washing powder,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Omg! This is next level.”

