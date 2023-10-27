Man uses Half Love Half Arranged dialogue to breakup, Amazon miniTV reacts

A voice note of a man breaking up with his partner has gone viral. In the note, the man is heard complaining about many things, including his partner’s habit of eating momos. The share has prompted a reaction from Amazon's free streaming service miniTV too. Why? The man copied a dialogue from the show Half Love Half Arranged being aired on the OTT. The man's breakup voice note has gone viral. (X/@tanishaitaan)

X user who goes by coldplay wifey shared the voice note with a caption that reads, “No way this guy broke up with my bestie like this.” In the voice note, the man first talks about his partner Roshni’s red hair, he then gets into a rant about momos having too many calories. What is amusing is that the man says the same dialogue that the character Mandeep, played by Simarpreet Singh, says in a scene in the first episode of the show.

Hear the entire viral voice note here:

The X user shared the video on October 25. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 6.2 lakh views and counting. The share has further collected nearly 5,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Amazon miniTV react?

The OTT replied to her post from their official handle. “To everyone wondering where is it from... We've updated the ep description,” they wrote along with a screenshot.

How did X users react to the video breakup voice note?

“When bro said ‘dekh bura mat maanio [Don’t feel bad],’, I knew something brutal was gonna come,” posted an X user. “Roshni, you deserve someone who holds your hands and says, I love seeing you while eating momos,” added another. “Bro got a point though. Everyday momos are actually too many calories,” joined a third.

“I've heard people gain weight in healthy relationships (no pun intended), and here's this guy complaining. Roshni is the greenest of flags,” expressed a fourth. “I couldn't stop laughing after seeing this,” wrote a fifth.

