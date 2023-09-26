Man uses sign language to communicate with deaf dog. Watch

A video of Cole, a dog with hearing impairment, has tugged at the heartstrings of people. It shows how he responds to his pet dad using sign language. Turns out, Cole is a therapy dog who often visits different places with his pet dad, including schools, to create “disability awareness” among kids and teens. The image shows Cole, a therapy dog, with his pet dad. (Instagram/@colethedeafdog)

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to Cole. “This is what we do: inspiring children that anything is possible if you just believe in YOU. We are about disability awareness, about changing the way the world thinks, and about making a difference by being different. Let’s all share our similarities and celebrate what makes us unique,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show Cole wearing a superhero costume and standing in front of a room filled with kids. Soon, his pet dad, Christopher Hannah, uses sign language to communicate with the pooch. As the dog responds to its pet parent, the kids immediately erupt in joy.

Take a look at this video of Cole responding to sign language:

Since being posted three days ago, the video has accumulated close to 7.5 lakh views. The share has also gathered more than 97,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this dog video?

“Cole is so inspiring,” posted an Instagram user. “His face when he rolls over,” added another. “ LOVE that Cole was taught to be 'bowled over' from your kiss. How wonderful to hear the ‘ohs’ and ‘ahs’ from the children. Thank you for what you do every day to make things better with both love and education,” joined a third.

“This is so ADORABLE and PRECIOUS!” commented a fourth. “Beautiful. Cole is an intelligent boy,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on this video?

