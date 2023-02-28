Home / Trending / Man Vs Wild host Bear Grylls reminisces time with PM Modi, shares throwback pic

Man Vs Wild host Bear Grylls reminisces time with PM Modi, shares throwback pic

Published on Feb 28, 2023

In 2019, Grylls invited PM Modi on one of his excursions. Now, the popular show host has shared a throwback picture with PM Modi and shared a few more details from the episode.

In 2019, PM Modi was invited by Bear Grylls on the popular show Man Vs Wild. The episode had caught thousands of eyeballs as many tuned in to watch another side of the Prime Minister. Grylls invited PM Modi on one of his excursions within Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.

Bear Grylls tweeted, "Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi- Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking… #India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN." He even shared a candid picture with the PM where the two can be seen in a makeshift boat in the middle of a river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked through the wilderness and rode in a chilly river in a makeshift boat as he teamed up with survivalist Bear Grylls. The episode was aimed to promote the causes of the conservation of nature and cleanliness.

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared it has been viewed 1.5 million times. Many have even liked and commented on the share.

An individual wrote, "Looking forward to your next visit to India." Another person added, "Great episode." "This was epic. Really enjoyed this episode," posted a third.

