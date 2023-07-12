Man who lost laptop, phone shares ‘unexpected’ experience at Indiranagar police station

When people lose their valuable items like phones or laptops, it's not always easy to get them back. A man, however, got his lost valuables back with help from a few Bengaluru policemen. He also took to Reddit to share about his ‘unexpected’ and ‘warm’ experience at Indiranagar police station. His post has gone viral and left people impressed. The post about a man's interaction with cops at Indiranagar police station has prompted various responses (representational image). (Unsplash/@monicasauro)

“Warm experience at Indiranagar police station,” the man wrote. In the next line, he added, “Police helped me to get my lost laptop and phone.” The man explained how he had left his bag with a laptop and mobile at a cafe near Indiranagar police station at around 11 Pm. The post then goes on to explain how the policemen helped him get back his things. “It was a pleasant and unexpected experience at a police station. I was not expecting to get those things back so quickly,” he added and concluded the post.

Take a look at the post about the man’s experience at Indiranagar police station:

Did the story leave you impressed? Many expressed similar reactions to the Reddit post. A few also shared stories of their interactions with police.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the man’s experience at the police station:

“Same experience here! I went to the Indiranagar police station after my phone was stolen. The person in charge was really helpful,” commented a Reddit user. “Tweet and appreciate it. Police work is thankless and tiring. This is the least we can do to appreciate them,” joined another. “Wholesome,” added a third. “This is lovely,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared six days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the post?

