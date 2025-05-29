Man with 180 world records bags another after balancing chair on his chin for nearly 90 minutes

David Rush, a US-based author and speaker known for holding more than 180 Guinness World Records, has successfully reclaimed one of his most unusual titles, the longest duration balancing a chair on the chin. He shattered 15 Guinness World Records in a single day.(Guinness World Record)

The previous record of 1 hour, 19 minutes, and 17 seconds had been set by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez from Spain in 2021, overtaking David’s earlier time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 37 seconds. Determined to win the title back, David prepared extensively before attempting to beat the record by a significant margin.

The record-breaking attempt took place at the West Boise YMCA in Boise, Idaho. For the feat, David used a brown adult-sized Adams low-back patio chair from Lowe’s, weighing 4 lb 3.5 oz and measuring approximately 31.5 inches in height.

Balancing the chair upside down on his chin, David stood with his back straight and face tilted upward, carefully adjusting his posture whenever the chair tilted.

The attempt was steady throughout, and as soon as he passed the target time, David celebrated by pumping his fists in the air — all while keeping the chair balanced.

He eventually set a new world record at 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Sets 15 records in a single day

David Rush, the Guinness World Record veteran with over 180 titles to his name, shattered 15 records in a single day—under the keen eye of Guinness Official Adjudicator Will Sinden and host Will Munford.

Among his jaw-dropping feats, David took 198 tiny bites from three apples while juggling them—all in just one minute. He then showcased his lightning-fast coordination by bouncing a table tennis ball on two bottle caps using alternate hands, clocking in at a record-breaking 2.09 seconds.

Next, he turned to baseball, setting a new high for most touches with alternating sides of the hand in 30 seconds—an impressive 125.

David then returned to his speciality: ping pong balls. He broke a series of quirky yet challenging records:

47 table tennis balls bounced against a wall using only his mouth (30 seconds)

398 hits of a table tennis ball against a wall (1 minute)

16 ping pong balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on his head (30 seconds)

Each feat added another chapter to David's ever-growing legacy of pushing limits and redefining the possible.