Man’s catwalk with random objects sparks laughter. Video goes viral

There are certain videos on the Internet that are funny and often uplift your mood. This video showcasing a man acing catwalk while walking with random objects is one such clip. Initially posted on Instagram and then on Twitter, the video may leave you laughing out loud. There is also a possibility that you will be tempted to watch the video more than once.

Twitter user Dr. Ajayita shared the video. “Most fashion shows these days,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip actually showcases an Instagram content creator hailing from Fiji. Named Shaheel Shermont Flair, his Insta bio says he is an entertainer and a comedian who is also active on TikTok. The video shared on Twitter is a compilation of a few videos he posted on his Instagram page.

The tweeted video opens to show the man walking from behind a house towards the camera while holding a part of furniture in a way that implies it is an extension of his attire. He then goes on to do the same with other objects. At one point, he even takes help of another person. What makes the video absolutely hilarious to watch is the serious expression on his face during the walks.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Most fashion shows these days... pic.twitter.com/aUFD003STQ — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) June 29, 2022

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 8.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop commenting how the video made them laugh. Also, many complimented him on his walk.

“His expression and catwalk was so real…,” wrote a Twitter user. “His walk is FIERCE though,” expressed another. “Array ye ghar shift kar raha hai,” joked a third. “He definitely got the walk,” expressed a fourth.