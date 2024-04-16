Man’s post on BMTC bus conductor not returning 5 goes viral: ‘Should I lose my money every time?’

A man took to X to share his experience of travelling on a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. In his post, he shared that he didn’t receive the ₹5 he was supposed to get from the conductor as none of them had that exact amount of change. The image shows a receipt that a man shared with his post about not receiving ₹ 5 from a BMTC bus conductor. (X/@N_4_NITHIN)

X user Nithin Krishna wrote, “I lost my ₹5 as this conductor didn't have even 1 rupee change (?) to return. Is there any solution to this?” He also shared the receipt of his bus ticket.

In a tweet on his own post, he added, “Either you should provide them with sufficient change before the start of the trip or else use technology to make online payments. Should I lose my money every time? And conductors are using this to earn some silly bucks?”. His post gained the attention of many, including BMTC. The department tweeted a generalised post, “Your complaint registered docket number BMTC2024003258”.

Take a look at the post here:

The viral post was shared two days ago. Since then, the tweet has gathered over 70,000 views - and the numbers are increasing. The post has further collected nearly 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post?

“The only solution is to keep the exact change for a hassle-free travel experience in public transport, and it will not inconvenience the respective bus conductor and the public! You can download the Namma BMTC or Tummoc app to know the bus fare before you board the bus,” posted an X user. Nithin Krishna replied, “Whatever change I had, I have given it to previous conductors. How much change can I produce and carry? And what these conductors are doing the entire day that they don't even have Re 1 or RS 2?”

“I recently travelled on the outer ring road a couple of times, and they had UPI. Not sure if you asked them. UPI is the permanent solution,” suggested another.

“Pay online. Stop crying on social media,” added a third.

“That is a standard practice in any public transport you take in Bangalore. They don't pay you change unless forced to pay. It's not a mistake,” joined a fourth.

“What’s stopping BMTC from giving UPI on non-AC buses? It will solve the majority of change issues. The conductors and passengers suffer due to this mismanagement by the BMTC officials,” expressed a fifth.

“I have also had some experiences while travelling on BMTC buses. I recently relocated from Mumbai to Bangalore. I've had this experience twice. The conductor gives me a ₹100 note and then asks me to pay to his account via UPI. I did it out of kindness, but now I feel it was wrong,” wrote a sixth.