Meet 'Korry', the Orry from Kerala. Bollywood bestie rates Bigg Boss star Riyas Salim's video

A viral video featuring Kerala-based social media star Riyas Salim has caught the attention of influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. While Orry has over 1.4 Instagram followers, Riyas Salim has over 2.69 followers on the platform.(Instagram/bekar_alien)

Salim, a popular contestant on reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, was the second runner-up on the show in 2022.

The video in question, shot by the paparazzi in Kerala, features Riyas Salim leaving a cinema hall holding a handbag. He teamed a white shirt which had yellow patchwork with a pair of black trousers.

One of the videographers ask Salim if he was returning to Kollam district on the same day.

"Yes, I need to go to Kollam. I live in Kochi only," he tells them, smiling. He then asks the paparazzi if there's anything else they want to know.

"Lip color is off and I have no idea of what you are saying, but other than that it’s good only," Orry said in the comments section, reacting to the viral video in June.

The video, posted in June, has over 14 million views and over a lakh 'likes'. Salim's video, however, did not remind everyone of Orry who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

"Orry is much better than him," a user said.

"Thanks for obsessing over me everybody. Your dedication to my life is touching," Riyas Salim said after his viral was viral.

Orry, who is a regular at Bollywood parties and almost every star-studded event in Mumbai, is a paparazzi favourite and is a regular at events hosted by the Ambani family.

Riyas Salim, who has over 2.69 lakh Instagram followers, was among the six finalists on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4.

Sana Makbul is Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner

Actor Sana Makbul is the winner of the recently-concluded Bigg Boss OTT 3 which was hosted by Anil Kapoor. She won a cash prize of ₹25 lakh along with the trophy.

The popular show, which began on June 21, saw rapper Naezy emerge as the first runner-up, while actor Ranvir Shorey came third. TV actor Sai Ketan Rao finished fourth, whereas YouTuber Kritika Malik, popular for being the second wife to another contestant Armaan Malik, ended up in the fifth spot.

