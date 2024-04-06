Men beat colleague with rod in Bengaluru over 'difference of opinion’. Horrific video prompts police action

A shocking video showing a few people beating another person with a rod in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. Following this, the police arrested five accused from east Bengaluru. As per reports, they are being charged with attempted murder. The image shows colleagues beating a man with a steel rod in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@_cavalier_fantome)

Instagram user Harikrishnan P captured the incident on his car’s dashboard camera. While sharing the clip, he wrote, “Today, during my drive near Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore, I witnessed a horrifying incident that shook me to the core. On the main road, I saw a person being viciously attacked with a steel rod, while the assailant walked away without a care in the world". He then urged the authorities to take action against the perpetrators.

An investigating officer associated with the case told the Times of India (TOI), “We traced the victim, took a complaint and arrested the accused.”

Bengaluru Police too released a statement about the incident. They posted a video which opens to show a text insert that reads, “Following a viral assault video, Hennur PS swiftly located the victim, leading to the arrest of five suspects”.

The police also stated, “A dashcam video from a car in Bengaluru had recorded the assault of a man by a group of five. The five suspects have been arrested by police from east Bengaluru. The victim and two of the accused seemed to have been working in the same firm, and the assault was due to a difference of opinion.”

Take a look at this video shared by the police:

India Today reported that according to the Bengaluru Police, the victim, Suresh, works as an auditor at a milk product company in Bengaluru. Two of the five accused, Umashankar and Vinesh, also work with Suresh.

As per the outlet, the two hired goons and joined them to beat up Suresh, claiming that he put a lot of pressure on them at the workplace.