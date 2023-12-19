Men step in to save stranded turtle on remote beach. Watch

A rescue video of a turtle on a secluded beach is going viral on social media and is receiving numerous responses from people. The turtle was found stuck upside down by some beachgoers, who immediately pushed it back into the water. What’s more, another turtle was seen waiting for it. Men rescuing a turtle stuck on a beach upside down. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“Heroes rescue flipped turtle on a remote beach,” wrote the Instagram page Good News Movement while sharing a video on the platform. They added, “No islanders live on the deserted island where waves occasionally flip the turtles. If it happens during high tide, then the tide goes back out to the ocean and the turtles are stuck.” The rescue video is credited to the Instagram handle @brodiemoss.

The video opens to show YouTuber Brodie Moss walking on the beach along with a toddler when he notices a turtle stuck upside down in the sand. As the video goes on, he, along with another man, can be seen digging the sand beneath the turtle. They eventually flip the turtle over and push it back into the water.

Watch the rescue video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1.8 million views and still counting. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

“Not his buddy in the water waiting for him,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That probably felt so good to get its belly in the cool water.”

“Awww. There was another sea turtle waiting,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “What a satisfaction! Nothing more beautiful than saving a life.”

“Plot twist: He was sunbathing,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Great job guys! You saved its life. They eventually die if left upside down.”

What are your thoughts on this?