Migrant maid raped by ‘inhuman’ NYC boss faints in court during reading of her impact statement: Report

An undocumented migrant in NYC who was repeatedly raped by her boss fainted in court during the reading of her harrowing victim impact statement, reported the New York Post. Reportedly, besides raping her, the rapist also blackmailed her with naked photos of her special-needs child, adding to her horror and trauma. Jose Espinoza is convicted of raping and undocumented apartment cleaner. (Pixabay)

What happened in the court?

As per the outlet, the undocumented woman from Paraguay wrote a letter to the court. In her note, she detailed how her rapist Jose Espinoza tortured her and made her suffer. A prosecutor at the Manhattan Supreme Court read her statement.

The eyes of the middle-aged woman reportedly rolled back, and then she crashed to the floor after losing her balance during the reading. The situation lasted for about 10 minutes.

What did the victim impact statement say?

“Because of this bastard, I’m struggling to continue with my life normally,” the woman wrote in her letter read by the prosecutor, reported the outlet.

“For many years, I suffered hell for no reason at all. He destroyed my life and my innocent family,” she added. “Don’t be fooled by this monster, your Honor,” the victim continued. She also urged the judge to give her rapist a strict sentence. Espinoza was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

“He isn’t a human being… He likes to make people suffer, and he enjoys it. And I assure you, he will never change,” she wrote.

Tales of horror

Reportedly, in 2017, Espinoza offered the victim money in exchange for sex and cleaning of apartments in a building where the convict served as the super. However, when the mother of the autistic child wanted to stop this arrangement, Espinoza got violent. He beat her, took her passport, and at one point even demanded she give naked pictures of her daughter to him.

The victim's six-year-long nightmare came to light after she confided in a social worker about her years of abuse. She met the social worker at a hospital she visited after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

As per the prosecutor, as the outlet reported, Espinoza forcefully slept with the victim in front of her special needs daughter on at least one occasion.

What did the judge say?

"Good family men do not cheat on their wives, enslave other women, install them in their homes where they can exercise ultimate control over them and rape them,” the judge said in the court, reported the outlet.