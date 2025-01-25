Millionaire vs neuroscientist: Bryan Johnson calls out Andrew Huberman for remark on his ‘800-plus’ leg press video

Millionaire Bryan Johnson, known for his anti-ageing efforts, has locked horns with neuroscientist Andrew Huberman on social media over the latter's remark on Johnson’s exercise video. Johnson accused Huberman of taking a “cheap shot” at him in a post on X. Andrew Huberman said Bryan Johnson misunderstood his reply after the latter called out the former. (File Photo)

What started it all?

“New personal best,” Johnson wrote in a post. He shared a video that shows him doing leg presses. Andrew D. Huberman reacted to the clip and wrote, “Awesome, but friends don’t let friends do partial reps.”

In response, the millionaire posted a long reply calling out the neuroscientist. “Andrew what I did here is complete a technically accurate, validated biological age measurement according to peer reviewed science and posted my data publicly. I get you wanting to take a cheap shot and score some likes, however this reduces your credibility because it shows you favor perception over science,” he wrote.

“When you made that embarrassing error showing that you don't know how to calculate probabilities, I didn't say anything as I support you in your efforts to help people generally make better life decisions. You are going to be better off supporting people robustly pursuing science than trying to be liked,” he added.

Check out the conversation:

“Misunderstanding of intent”

In a later post, Huberman claimed that Johson misunderstood his post, and he, in fact, shared the remark on the video to show “genuine friendly encouragement.” “Shoot. Misunderstanding of intent. It was genuine friendly encouragement/what I would have said if we were training side by side. It’s important that we use full range of motion. It was not meant to be a jab. Hence ‘Awesome but…’,” he wrote.

“In any case, hope to catch up in person soon. Oh, and that probability calculation error was dumb, was moving too fast. I corrected it, and appreciated the opportunity,” Huberman added.