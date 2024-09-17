'Mirchi, ask for free': Wife gives bureaucrat sabzi buying guide, complete with diagrams. Viral post

A retired Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer recently made social media users smile with a delightful post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The retired bureaucrat, Mohan Pargaien, shared an image of an intricately detailed “vegetable buying guide” penned by his wife, offering a humorous glimpse into their market shopping routine. Retired IFS officer Mohan Pargaien shared his wife's hilariously detailed vegetable-buying guide on X.(X/Pargaien )

A step-by-step guide to the perfect veggies

The guide, which quickly captured the internet’s attention, wasn’t merely a list of vegetables. It was a comprehensive manual detailing the exact criteria for selecting produce. Tomatoes, for instance, were to be a combination of yellow and red, but crucially, they should not be loose or have any holes.

For potatoes, the guide specified that only medium-sized ones were acceptable, with a stern note against picking any with green eyes. The instructions for fenugreek, or methi, were equally specific, requiring compact leaves devoid of holes. As if this wasn’t detailed enough, the guide included sketches to help Pargaien choose the right shapes and sizes of chillies, spinach, and onions.

Take a look at the post here:

Social media reacts with laughter and admiration

The post, which Pargaien captioned with a playful remark about his wife’s guidance, quickly went viral. “While going to the market for vegetables, my wife shares this with me, stating that you can use it as a guide,” he wrote. The caption perfectly captured the essence of the guide and added a touch of humour.

The social media response was overwhelmingly positive. Amit Patel commented, “This is the kind of detailed care that makes a difference in everyday life. Love the attention to detail!” Another added, “I need this guide for my own shopping trips! It's so thorough and organised.” Others were equally impressed by Pargaien’s wife’s meticulousness. “The sketches are a brilliant touch. It’s like having a personal shopping assistant,” one user remarked. Mukesh Kumar, “It’s amazing how much effort goes into something as simple as buying vegetables. Kudos to her!”

Even those who found the guide amusing couldn’t deny its practicality. “I’m laughing, but honestly, this is a fantastic way to ensure you get the best produce,” another commented.