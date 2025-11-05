Miss Universe chief slams Thai executive who called Mexican contestant 'dumb': 'You need to stop'

Miss Universe President Raul Rocha has publicly condemned Thai director Nawat Itsaragrisil for his controversial comments about Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch that sparked outrage. In a six-minute video shared on the Miss Universe organisation’s official social media platforms, Rocha criticised Itsaragrisil for his “constant desire to be the centre of attention” and said his actions violated the values of the organisation. Rocha said that Itsaragrisil will be restricted from participating in events related to the 74th Miss Universe competition.(Facebook/Miss Universe )

What sparked the Miss Universe clash?

The statement comes after a heated exchange between Itsaragrisil and Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, during what was supposed to be a sashing ceremony. During the event, Bosch was asked to explain her alleged absence from a sponsor shoot. While she was speaking, Itsaragrisil interrupted her, reprimanded her in front of dozens of other delegates and called her “dumb”.

The confrontation ended with Bosch and several other contestants, including reigning Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig, walking out in protest.

What did Miss Universe president say?

Now, a day after, Rocha issued a statement, saying that he was “greatly indignant” over the confrontation, alleging that Itsaragrisil “humiliated, insulted and showed a lack of respect” to Bosch. He further accused Itsaragrisil of calling security to “intimidate a defenceless woman,” adding, “Nawat, you need to stop.”

“I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated. Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host,” Rocha added.

In a separate written statement, the Miss Universe Organisation confirmed that it has dispatched MUO CEO Mario Bucaro, along with other executives and diplomatic experts, including Ronald Day, to Thailand to take control of the situation. The organisation emphasised that there will be legal and corporate consequences for Itsaragrisil’s actions.

“The Miss Universe Organisation reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the host community, the Miss Grand International Organisation, and all local partners to ensure the continued success of the 74th Miss Universe competition. Together, we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity for all participants, staff, and stakeholders,” the statement read.

Nawat Itsaragrisil restricted from participating in events

As part of immediate action, Rocha announced that Itsaragrisil will be restricted from participating in events related to the 74th Miss Universe competition. “The only ones who should shine are our Miss Universe delegates who represent their countries with dignity,” he stated.

Rocha added that more than 100 National Directors present in Thailand support MUO’s stance on protecting the integrity and purpose of the pageant. He reiterated that Miss Universe remains an empowerment platform for women. “Let this be the banner that goes hand in hand with the flag they represent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Itsaragrisil has since apologised for his remarks, saying, "If someone doesn't feel well, if someone feels uncomfortable, if anyone was affected, I apologise to everyone. I already spoke and apologised to the rest of the girls in the room, about 75 girls."