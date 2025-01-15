Missi Roti named one of world's worst dishes, desi internet is enraged: 'We riot for our roti'

Missi Roti, a nutrition packed flatbread that is considered a superfood, has been added to the list of the 'worst rated foods' in the world by the Taste Atlas. It became the only dish from India to end up on the list and the internet is not happy. In the list, Missi roti was placed at the 56th rank in a list of 100 worst foods from around the world. (Photos: Cookpad, Cook with Manali)

The traditional flatbread from Punjab made up of spices, veggies and gram flour is an excellent gluten-free alternative to typical atta rotis and is one of the most popular accompaniments with north Indian food.

In the list, released in January 2025, the flatbread was placed at the 56th rank in a list of 100 worst foods from around the world. The list included jellied eels, frog eye salad, devilled kidneys as well as blodpat which is a dumpling made with blood.

Take a look at the list here:

Many on social media complained that humble missi roti pales in comparison to such bizarre food. "Missi Roti features in the world's worst dishes list. We Riot!" read the caption of the post on Reddit.

"Looks like they felt compelled to throw in something from India just to avoid admitting that every Indian dish is an absolute masterpiece. Nice try, though," argued one user.

"Remember, just because you like one dish, that doesn't mean thousands of others like it the same way. People have different tastes," said another.

"Who even cares mate, they put so many spanish dishes on here and so little stuff from nordic countries, clearly they're probably american or nordic-european, tastes are subjective. If they'd tasted all the stuff we probably would've had loki ki sabzi and some other stuff on here too," wrote one user.

Others suggested better alternatives to add to the list. "They could have put baigan Or karele ki sabzi why missi roti," said one of them.

