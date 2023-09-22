Missing 2-year-old found asleep in the woods while using pet dog as pillow
A search operation was launched to find a toddler who walked away from home with her pet dogs. The incident took place in the US state of Michigan.
A two-year-old girl missing for hours was found asleep in the woods using her pet dog as a pillow. Earlier she walked away from her home with her two pet pooches. The incident took place in the Iron Mountain region of the US state of Michigan.
“She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a representative of the local police, shared in a statement. “It’s a really remarkable story,” Giannunzio added.
After the girl disappeared, her family got in touch with the local police. They launched a search operation that also included drones and police dogs. Citizens from Michigan and adjacent Wisconsin also took part in the search to comb a remote wooded area in an attempt to find the girl.
Thankfully, a citizen from the search party found the girl about 4.8 km away from her home. She was seen sleeping soundly with her pet dogs around her. Medical personnel were soon called to check on the little one and she appeared to be in good health.
(With agency inputs)