Missing 2-year-old found asleep in the woods while using pet dog as pillow

A two-year-old girl missing for hours was found asleep in the woods using her pet dog as a pillow. Earlier she walked away from her home with her two pet pooches. The incident took place in the Iron Mountain region of the US state of Michigan. The 2-year-old toddler was found by a citizen who joined a search party for her (representational image). (Unsplash/@willamiina)

“She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a representative of the local police, shared in a statement. “It’s a really remarkable story,” Giannunzio added.

After the girl disappeared, her family got in touch with the local police. They launched a search operation that also included drones and police dogs. Citizens from Michigan and adjacent Wisconsin also took part in the search to comb a remote wooded area in an attempt to find the girl.

Thankfully, a citizen from the search party found the girl about 4.8 km away from her home. She was seen sleeping soundly with her pet dogs around her. Medical personnel were soon called to check on the little one and she appeared to be in good health.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON