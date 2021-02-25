'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable
A video of a kid and her mission to reach to snack kept on an overhead cabinet has now left people chuckling. The adorable video shows the little one scaling a fridge to get what she wants. There is a possibility that beside making you laugh, the absolutely cute video may leave you saying “Aww” too.
Originally shared on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being posted on Instagram by American television personality B. Scott. “No mission too tough for a cookie craving” Scott wrote and shared the clip.
The video shows the girl swiftly scaling the fridge to reach to the cabinet above it. Within moments, she picks a packet and comes down quickly. What makes the video even more endearing to watch is the Mission Impossible theme song playing in the background.
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 43,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop praising the young one.
“Yasss. And her celebration at the end,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m looking for this type of upper body strength!!” shared another. “Fine you don't wanna get me snacks.... I'll get it myself” joked a third trying to speculate the reason behind the kid’s little adventure.
What do you think of the video?
