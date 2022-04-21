Mom asks kid to hold her, girl’s answer will leave you in splits. Watch

“She is sassy and adorable,” probably this is what you will be inclined to think after seeing this video of the little girl that has created a buzz. The video shows the toddler’s answer to her mother asking the kid to hold her. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling too.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called vikcor and it is filled with videos that show different adventures of the little one. This particular video captured people’s attention after it was re-shared by another Instagram page. “When your baby’s life is more put together than your own,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video opens to show a conversation between the toddler and her mother. In the video the mom is heard asking the kid if she will hold her. To which, the little one not just declines the mom’s request but also goes on to explain why she can’t hold her.

We won’t give away the fun by sharing everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also wrote that the kid simply left them impressed.

“As this toddler rationally explains why your request is ridiculous,” shared an Instagram user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “It’s the head shimmy for me,” posted another. “This girl has so much sassss,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON