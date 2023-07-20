Mom sends son with a 'dal sample' to grocery store. Twitter reacts

It’s not uncommon for people to mix up different types of dal. Arhar dal can easily be mistaken for chana, and moong dal can be confused with urad due to their similar size and colour. To avoid any confusion, some people resort to labelling their containers or asking their parents for help in identifying the right type of dal. In fact, one Twitter user recently shared how his mom gave him a small packet of dal as a reference for what to buy at the store, simply because she didn’t trust him to remember. Dal sample given by a mom to her son so that he fetches the right kind of dal from grocery store.(Twitter/@dumyboyfriend)

“My mom gave me a sample of the kind of daal she wanted me to get from the store because she didn’t trust me to remember,” reads the text written alongside the picture shared by the Twitter handle @dumyboyfriend. The picture shows a transparent packet with some masoor dal in it.

Take a look at the dal sample given by mom to her son right here:

The tweet was shared on July 18. It has since then received over 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the tweet has collected more than 3,000 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to mom’s creativity to ensure son buys the right kind of dal:

“Chane ki daal hai na (Is it Bengal gram lentils)?” enquired a Twitter user. Another added, “Comments se pata chala hai ye masoor ki daal hoti hai (I got to know from the comments section that it is red lentil).” “It’s masoor daal. It’s the only orange daal smh,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “It will forever confuse me that this dal is called ‘laal’. Bro, it’s orange.” “This is so cute,” joined a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Haha. Mommy things.” “Say masoor with me. MA-SOO-RR,” wrote a seventh.

