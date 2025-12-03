Mom stares in disbelief, dad dances as Mumbai man hands over house keys to parents: ‘Ghar aapka hai’

What began as a simple walkthrough of what a man’s parents assumed was a newly rented property quickly turned into a profoundly emotional moment after he revealed that he had purchased the house for them. Snippets from a video showing a man handing over the keys of a new house to his parents. (Instagram/@ashishjain_2202)

“Their happiness is (sic) everything,” Jain wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, Jain is seen standing with his parents inside a house.

He hands over some papers and a nameplate to his parents, who were under the assumption that Jain’s new house is rented. Then he reveals that he purchased the place for his parents. He goes on to say that the names on the deed and the nameplate are of his parents.

That’s the moment when her mother stares at him in disbelief, with her lips slowly forming a smile. She keeps staring at Jain, and the duo eventually hugs.

Jain’s father, after realising what he has done, leaps towards him, hugs him, and plants a peck on his cheek. He then breaks into an impromptu dance in happiness.

Jain hands over the key to his parents and says ‘Ye ghar aapka hai (this house is yours)” with a smile.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video prompted a wave of positive responses on social media. Many praised the man for his gesture, with some expressing how watching the video made them happy.

An individual posted, “Welcoming parents and giving the home keys... those moments, no parent can forget this feeling. God bless you.” Another commented, “Just what matters, that shine and sparkle filled with pride.”

A third commented, “His father’s expressions are pure gold!” A fourth wrote, “The happiness wala glow on your parents' face, and the reason is you.” Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Ashish Jain’s Instagram bio lists his profession as a diamond merchant in Mumbai. In addition to moments with his family members, he also has posts from places he visited in and outside India.