‘Mom stopped talking to me, wife said I’m mad’: Man leaves high-profile job at ₹300 crore company

An Indian entrepreneur's viral video detailing his decision to walk away from a corporate executive life has sparked widespread social media praise. He claimed that at age 40, he resigned from his high-paying position as Vice President of a ₹300 crore company to launch his own startup. The unexpected move initially upset his family, causing his mother to stop talking to him and his wife to question his sanity. Despite having luxury perks like foreign trips and an air-conditioned cabin, he sacrificed it all for true mental peace. The man who left his lucrative job mid-career to start his own business. (Instagram/@thedhandhaguru)

“300 crore ki company chhodne ki kahani — pehli baar camera pe. Ye decision easy nahi tha,” Ashwani Kumar, whose Instagram profile says he is an entrepreneur, wrote. He recalled his story of leaving his job to start his own venture in a video.

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Kumar says, “I left the job of a VP in a ₹300 crore company and my mom stopped talking to me for three days.” He explains that he worked at an MNC for years, and it gave him everything - from a high salary to a car to a house. Still, he decided to leave, as he realised one day that he was building a brand for someone else, not himself.

“I resigned the next day,” Kumar recalls, adding how his mom stopped speaking with him, and his wife said that he had gone mad. Undeterred, he began again and built his own brand at 40.

Kumar said he shared the video, hoping his journey would motivate those still debating whether to leave their jobs to start something of their own.