Monkey escapes tiger attack by tricking the big cat. Watch incredible clip

The Internet is filled with videos which showcase interactions between animals of different species. This video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Praveen Angusamy is one such example. Involving a tiger and a monkey, the clip has now left people amazed and amused.

“Don't push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths," Angusamy wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show both the animals perched atop a tree. The big cat is seen calmly getting ready to attack its prey. It is, however, what the monkey does next to escape the situation which has wowed people.

Though it’s unknown where or when it was recorded, the video has now captured people’s attention. Take a look:

Don't push your weaknesses, always know & play with your strengths. pic.twitter.com/vhPmxy8nu8 — Praveen Angusamy, IFS 🐾 (@PraveenIFShere) March 23, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 11,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most took a hilarious route while replying.

Monkey to tiger: "Ye aapke sath chhota sa prank tha, camera me dekh ke hath hila dijiye." — Durgesh Rajpoot (@IamDK277) March 23, 2021

Tiger after falling down: किसी ने देखा तो नहीं 😄 — Nitin Sangwan (@nitinsangwan) March 23, 2021

What is considered 'weakness' may be the 'Strength'. — Aabha Tiwari (@AabhaTiwari7) March 24, 2021

Treasure capture.👍 — KAMAL BHATIA (@ksbhatia19) March 24, 2021

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON