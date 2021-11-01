Monkey steals specs, returns them in exchange for this. Watch

Animals can be funny in their own little ways and monkeys are a different level of comic gold! Those who have observed their behaviour, will be able to testify to this with their eyes closed.

In this video that has gone so viral on Instagram with over 23 million views so far, we can see a hilarious antic by a monkey. Shared by Adhitya Iyer, this reel has enough reason to go as viral as it has.

“If I told you a monkey stole my specs and wouldn't give it back to me unless I offered him a pack of Frooti, I know you wouldn't believe! So I got proof," he said in the caption of this reel. It shows a monkey sitting on top of a plant cage and making sure that the barter system goes successfully. He gets a pack of Frooti in exchange for the pair of glasses he snatched.

Watch the viral reel, replete with the monkey's smart tactics below:

The comments on this reel were hilarious, with the likes of: “This is well established business in Vrindavan”. One said, “give and take”, while another said, “Oh dude! Gotta NFT this! Golden” - followed by a heart emoji.

Exactly how many belly laughs do you think this hilarious barter system is worth?

