Monkey strikes a deal in Vrindavan, trades Samsung S25 Ultra for mango drink: 'Imandaari at its peak'

A monkey in Vrindavan recently pulled off a cheeky barter trade that has left the internet in splits. The mischievous primate swapped an expensive Samsung S25 Ultra for a small pack of a mango drink, creating a hilarious scene that has since gone viral on social media. A monkey in Vrindavan traded a Samsung S25 Ultra for a mango drink, leaving onlookers amused.(Instagram/kartik_rathoud_134)

The incident, captured in a video shared by Karthik Rathoud on Instagram, shows the monkey perched on a balcony, firmly gripping the pricey smartphone while three men stand below, desperately trying to negotiate its return.

Monkey’s smart negotiation

The men try to entice the monkey with multiple Frooti packs, tossing them upwards in hopes of retrieving the phone. However, the monkey seems unimpressed, refusing to give in too easily. Just when it looks like the negotiations might fail, one of the drink packs lands in the right spot. The clever primate quickly snatches it up, hurls the Samsung S25 Ultra back down, and secures its well-earned refreshment.

Watch the clip here:

The video’s caption humorously reads, "Samsung S25 Ultra le gaya Vrindavan ka bandar," perfectly summing up the unexpected trade.

Social media in stitches

The clip has sparked a wave of reactions from amused social media users. Many were amazed at the monkey’s intelligence, while others joked about its strong bargaining skills.

"Even monkeys know the value of a cold drink in this heat!" one user quipped.

Another remarked, "Smart monkey! It knew exactly what it wanted."

A third user joked, "At least it didn't ask for a two-year EMI plan!"

"The monkey is living its best life—high-value trades and a free drink," another comment read.

Some users compared the scene to a classic barter system, with one writing, "This is how trade must have started in ancient times."

"Imagine explaining to your insurance company that a monkey stole your phone and traded it for a juice box," a user added.

Another simply said, "Apple users, stay alert. Your iPhones might be next!"