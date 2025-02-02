Mosquitoes in ghee, dead lizard: Telangana food commissioner uncovers violations at dairy inspection

In a recent inspection conducted on February 1, 2025, the State-level Task force team identified multiple critical violations at Shakti Milk and Milk Products in Raghunathpally Mandal, Jangaon district. The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, reported that food handlers were not adhering to adequate sanitary measures during processing and handling. The inspection revealed structural issues, including a patchy roof and floor in the cold storage room and the presence of pests such as houseflies and mosquitoes in stored ghee. Alarmingly, a dead lizard was found near food articles, and spider webs were observed on the roof. Reportedly, handlers were not following adequate sanitary measures during processing and handling.(X)

Further deficiencies included the absence of pest control records and water analysis reports, unclean and rusted equipment, and disorganised storage of raw food items. Labelling defects were also noted on packaged products. As a result, 720 kg of curd was discarded due to contamination, fungal infestation, and spoilage. Additionally, 1,700 kg of curd was seized over labelling violations and suspicions of substandard quality. Reportedly, samples have been collected for laboratory analysis, and further action will be taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, and FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011.

A user noted, “There are many such plants in old city where inspection team never dares to enter.”

Another added, “Why doesn't the Government seal the factory permanently....and cancel the license”

A third wrote, “We Indians don't pay attention to small things,... now, after eating all this fake food, even our stomachs have gotten used to it... what can we do? The government doesn't give strict punishment to such people. We are the ones suffering. What can we do? Everyone is getting money... both of them are doing well in India.”

