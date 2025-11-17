'Most Delhi thing to happen': Redditor meets fellow user over chole bhature after Tinder-scam post

What started as a simple food plan on subreddit r/Delhi has turned into what users are calling a “peak Delhi Reddit moment.” Many social media users called the moment “wholesome” and “iconic”. (r/delhi)

It all started after a Reddit user posted an open call for breakfast companions, suggesting a meetup at Delhi's Mehak Kalkaji at 9:30 am. “Delhi winters main bhature ka alag mazza hota hain,” the user wrote, inviting anyone interested to join in. Soon after, another Redditor, who the day before had shared a stressful experience involving a Tinder scam, decided to show up.

In follow-up posts, user DuckYourHead shared 2 photos documenting the unexpected encounter. The first pic showed the two participants holding up their phones with their Reddit profiles open. The second image showed a cheerful selfie taken on a bustling Delhi street. Their faces were covered with playful emojis, adding to the lighthearted charm of the moment.

“Met with a fellow redditor over chole bhature,” the Redditor captioned the images, adding that after the previous day’s Tinder ordeal, they “needed much fun time”.

Social media reactions

The post instantly went viral, with many users calling the moment “wholesome” and “iconic”.

“most wholesome meetup is when two straight homies meet,” one user wrote. “Men see. Men understand. Men happy,” commented another.

“Mad respect,” said a third user. “Most Delhi thing to happen,” wrote one user.

Some users also expressed concern over meeting random people on social media. “Bro it's very dangerous to meet people on social media never do that again !!’ one user commented.

“duniya khatarnak hai online logo se milke apni jaan khatre mai mat daalo,” said another.