Devotees from MP gift 1.75 kg silver broom with 108 sticks to Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Watch

Devout devotees of Lord Ram from the Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj gifted a unique silver broom weighing 1.751 kg to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. What’s more, the broom took 11 days to complete and has Goddess Laxmi sitting on top of it. The devotees requested that the unique broom be used to clean the Garbha Griha. The silver broom that was gifted to Ayodhya Ram Mandir by devotees from Madhya Pradesh. (X/ANI)

“Ayodhya: Devotees of Shri Ram from the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj’ donate a silver broom to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with a request that it be used for cleaning the Garbha Griha. The silver broom weighs 1.751 kg,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a video of the broom on X.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ANI replied to their tweet and shared yet another video capturing details about the broom and a few words from Madhukar Rao Devhare, one of the devotees from Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj.

Alongside the video, they quoted Devhare: “The world celebrated Diwali on January 22. Since a broom is worshipped in the form of Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, this is why Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj gifted a silver broom to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It took 11 days to complete the broom. Made with Goddess Lakshmi sitting on top and beautiful carvings all over it, the broom has 108 silver sticks. It weighs 1.751 kg. We have requested that the broom be placed in the Garbha Griha and used to clean it. We have come from Betul in MP.”

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, devotees from across the world sent gifts to the temple as tokens of their reverence. These include a 108-foot-long incense stick, a Ram Temple-themed necklace, a laddu weighing 1,265 kg and a silk bed sheet depicting the Shri Ram Temple.