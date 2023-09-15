Mrunal Thakur dancing to SRK's Chaleya will make you groove too. Watch

The song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan has become a sensation on social media, with many people grooving to it. Notably, actress Mrunal Thakur also joined in on the dance craze. Since a video of her dancing to Chaleya was shared on social media, it has gone viral. Mrunal Thakur dancing to the song Chelya has won hearts on social media. (Instagram/@meetmukhi_in.)

The clip shows Mrunal Thakur with Instagram user @meetmukhi_in. As the song Chaleya plays in the background, both of them dance to it energetically. The duo is all smiles as they are grooving. (Also Read: Woman steals heart with her dance performance to Chaleya. Watch)

In the caption of the post, @meetmukhi_in wrote, "After packup reel with the very sweetest @mrunalthakur di. Thank you so much Mrunal di, after shooting for the whole night you made a reel with me, you are really sweet and genuine. Hope to work with you soon, will miss you di."

Watch the video of Mrunal Thakur dancing to the song Chaleya here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 52,000 times. The share has also received more than 5,000 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, "Super dance, both of you."

A second added, "Wow, very nice dance."

"So good. Superb," expressed a third.

A fourth said, "Amazing."

Many people reacted to the video using heart and clapping emojis.