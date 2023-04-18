Home / Trending / MS Dhoni meets 88-year-old fan in Chennai, pics go viral

MS Dhoni meets 88-year-old fan in Chennai, pics go viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 18, 2023 07:50 PM IST

The viral pictures of MS Dhoni meeting a 88-year-old fan in Chennai were posted on Twitter.

A post shared on Twitter about MS Dhoni meeting an 88-year-old fan has gone viral. Shared by Twitter user Khushbu Sundar, a series of images show the cricketer meeting the elderly woman. It is one such post that may leave you with a wide smile.

“Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni for his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!” Sundar wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the post that shows Dhoni with his 88-year-old fan:

The post was shared on April 14. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Fantastic,” posted a Twitter user. “My Chitti (Maasi/ Aunty), namely Kamala staying at Chennai, is 87 years old and adores Mahi a lot. She loves cricket and his matches she makes it a point to see definitely,” shared another. “The first pic is adorable,” commented a third. “Nice to see the photos and I loved her smile,” expressed a fourth. “Wonderful to see these pictures,” wrote a fifth.

