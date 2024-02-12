 MS Dhoni sports long hair look, netizens can't get over his ‘swag’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / MS Dhoni sports long hair look, netizens can't get over his ‘swag’

MS Dhoni sports long hair look, netizens can't get over his ‘swag’

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 12, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings shared the photo of MS Dhoni in his new look. Many people took to the comments section of the post and called him ‘handsome’.

The official X handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of MS Dhoni. Soon after the image was shared, it went crazy viral, with numerous people dropping comments on it. But what made this picture so special? Well, the former Indian cricket team captain was seen sporting a long hair look that seems to have won the hearts of many.

MS Dhoni is back in his long hair look. (X/@Chennai Super Kings)
MS Dhoni is back in his long hair look. (X/@Chennai Super Kings)

“Cool - Cooler - Thala!” wrote the official X handle of Chennai Super Kings in the caption of the post. The photo displays Dhoni seated on a couch, donning sunglasses with the long hair look. (Also Read: MS Dhoni's witty response on why he chose 'jersey no.7' leaves entire room in splits)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Take a look at the picture here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two lakh views. The share also has over 22,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and said that MS Dhoni is looking 'handsome'.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, “Turning back the clock."

A second shared, "Handsome Mahi."

"Delightful to watch him with long hair again," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Thala swag."

A fifth said, "This guy is giving me chills."

Many others reacted to the photo using heart and fire emoticons.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On