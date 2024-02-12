MS Dhoni sports long hair look, netizens can't get over his ‘swag’

The official X handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of MS Dhoni. Soon after the image was shared, it went crazy viral, with numerous people dropping comments on it. But what made this picture so special? Well, the former Indian cricket team captain was seen sporting a long hair look that seems to have won the hearts of many. MS Dhoni is back in his long hair look. (X/@Chennai Super Kings)

“Cool - Cooler - Thala!” wrote the official X handle of Chennai Super Kings in the caption of the post. The photo displays Dhoni seated on a couch, donning sunglasses with the long hair look. (Also Read: MS Dhoni's witty response on why he chose 'jersey no.7' leaves entire room in splits)

Take a look at the picture here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to two lakh views. The share also has over 22,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and said that MS Dhoni is looking 'handsome'.

Here’s how people reacted to this post:

An individual wrote, “Turning back the clock."

A second shared, "Handsome Mahi."

"Delightful to watch him with long hair again," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Thala swag."

A fifth said, "This guy is giving me chills."

Many others reacted to the photo using heart and fire emoticons.