Ambanis spotted with LVHM billionaire Bernard Arnault at Paris Olympics 2024

LVMH, the luxury behemoth led by Bernard Arnault, is the sponsor of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The partnership is on display throughout the Olympics. As LVMH is lighting up the mega sporting event with luxury, its CEO, Bernard Arnault, earned the moniker of the ‘godfather’ of the Olympics. Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympics, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were spotted with Bernard Arnault. Mukesh Ambani (left), Nita Ambani (right) with LVHM billionaire Bernard Arnault (centre) at Paris Olympics 2024. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

The Instagram page Ambani Family shared the picture on its story. The picture shows the Ambanis all smiling for the camera as they pose with the face of the Paris Olympics. While Mukesh wore a black suit and paired it with a red tie, Nita wore a black saree with golden borders. She completed her look with minimal diamond jewellery and a black bag. Nita was reelected unanimously as the IOC from India at the 142nd IOC session in Paris.

Take a look at the picture here:

Mukesh and Nita Ambani with Bernard Arnault. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

“We tried to find a way with the Olympic Committee – to be able to show maybe something that has never been done before with the Olympics,” LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault told CNBC.

“It’s not mainly to show the brands. It’s to show the spirit, the spirit of our group and the spirit of the country. We show the power of this country in the world. We have always been close to the sport because the sport has values that we share,” he added.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially branded as Paris 2024, is an international multi-sport event that kicked off on July 24 in France. The opening ceremony is taking place today, July 26. While Paris is the main host city, events will also be held in 16 other French cities and one location in Tahiti. The closing ceremony will be held on August 11 at Stade de France stadium, and will be titled “Records”.