Mukesh Ambani’s personality trait that shows how ‘down to earth’ he is: Mehendi artist reveals

On Mukesh Ambani’s birthday yesterday, celebrated mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram to share a birthday message for the Reliance Industries chairman. She also revealed one personality trait that demonstrates how “down to earth” the billionaire is despite being India’s richest man. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Veena Nagda(Instagram/@veenanagda)

Veena Nagda has a long association with the Ambani family. She has served as the mehendi artist at their private family functions for decades. Most recently, she applied mehendi to Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Anant-Radhika’s wedding. However, her ties with the Ambani family go back much further - she once revealed that she applied mehendi to Mukesh Ambani’s sister Deepti Salgaocar at her wedding nearly 40 years ago.

“Not only a titan in business”

In her birthday wish for the Reliance billionaire, Veena Nagda described him not only as a successful businessman but also a person who inculcates personal bonds. According to her, the one personality trait that shows how down to earth Mukesh Ambani is, is the fact that he always asks after her family.

“Mukesh Ambani is not only a titan in business, building lasting global partnerships, but also a man who values deep personal bonds,” wrote the mehendi artist.

“I remember he never miss to ask about my family whenever he meets me, which shows, how down to earth personality he is.

“Happy birthday to Mr Mukeshbhai Ambani,” Nagda wrote.

Alongside this caption, she shared a number of photographs taken over the years that show her with the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest man with a net worth of $96 billion, according to Forbes. He was born to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani on April 19, 1957.

Mukesh Ambani is married to Nita Ambani, who serves as chairperson of the Reliance Foundation. The couple has three children - twins Isha and Akash, and their younger son Anant Ambani.

