Mukesh Ambani to Salman Khan: Chef recalls ‘VVIPs’ he cooked for in 2024, shares video

A video by Chef Nikunj Vasoya, who cooked for the Ambanis, has surfaced online. In the video, he recalls the celebrities he cooked for in 2024, including Ambanis and Salman Khan. Chef Nikunj Vasoya with Mukesh Ambani (L), Salman Khan's birthday party (R). (Instagram/@nikunjvasoyaofficial)

“2024 in Memories,” Vasoya wrote along with the video. The clip covers different moments from January 2024 to December of last year. The video shows him posing with Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Nita Ambani, and their eldest son, Akash Ambani. It also shows Salman Khan cutting his birthday cake. The Ambanis hosted a birthday bash for the actor in Jamnagar.

Take a look at the video:

Social media is happy:

The video's comments section was filled with several comments praising the chef for his skills, hard work, and determination. Many urged him to open a restaurant in Gujarat.

Who is Nikunj Vasoya?

In an interview with Better India, Vasoya revealed that he hailed from a cotton farmer’s family in Khijadiya village of Jamnagar district, and every day was a struggle for them. “What I understood growing up in a poor household was that irrespective of a person being rich or poor, what keeps everyone happy is good food,” he said.

After completing his education, he set out to study CS but dropped out in 2013 to pursue his passion for cooking. “Right from childhood, I always had this dream of running my cookery show. When, how and where; I had no clue about how to go about it. Then it struck me, starting my channel on YouTube would be a great idea,” he added.

He cooks Kathiyawadi food and shares information about different dishes on YouTube. His authentic food impressed Ambanis, too, as he was hired to cook during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony in Vantara and later at their wedding in Mumbai. Recently, he also cooked at Salman Khan’s birthday party.