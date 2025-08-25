Mumbai CEO looks for doom-scroller to join company. Must spend 6 hours on Instagram daily

Monk Entertainment has shared a vacancy for what would be a dream job for many. Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, has revealed that the company is looking for a “doom-scroller”. That’s exactly what it sounds like. Spend hours scrolling social media? This might be the perfect job for you

A doom-scroller is a person who spends an excessive amount of time staring at screens, particularly to consume negative or anxiety-inducing news stories. Over time, the definition of a doom-scroller has come to encompass anyone who spends too much time on social media, caught in the loop of an infinite feed algorithm.

Skills needed for doom-scroller job

“Hiring doom-scrollers at Monk-E,” Sheth posted on LinkedIn and Instagram Stories last week. Under the Role category, he wrote: “Doom-scroll and be aware about the latest in the creator world”, before listing out the skills that one must have to land the job. So what are these qualifications?

Well, first and foremost, anyone applying for the position must spend at least six hours a day scrolling Instagram and YouTube. And giving your word for it won’t suffice – the claim must be backed up with proper screenshot evidence.

Next, they must be “obsessed with creators and creator culture” and “know every new creator on the block”.

These days, Reddit is a huge part of making and breaking narratives, so the interested candidate must consume Reddit’s InstaCelebsGossip community like the morning paper.

Finally, said the CEO of Monk Entertainment, the candidate must be fluent in Hindi and English, and should have no problem using Excel.

This is a full-time position based in Mumbai. Sheth did not disclose a salary range but said the pay would be “very competitive” in his Instagram Stories.

Vacancy amused social media users

His LinkedIn post received a number of amused and hilarious comments.

“Is 19 hours ok or am I overqualified?” asked one person. “Wow, time really changes. Once upon a time, being ‘addicted to social media’ was a red flag. Now, it’s a full-time job description,” another said.

“Most unique eligibility criteria. Finally someone is paying off for the long screen time hours,” a LinkedIn user commented.