Mumbai cop saves neighbours after his building’s meter box catches fire. Watch

A Mumbai policeman is being hailed as a hero after he saved his neighbours when his building’s meter box caught fire. The city’s police department took to their official Instagram page to share about the incident and applaud the bravery of the cop, HC Sandip Davre.

“Despite battling cancer, HC Sandip Davre, Dahisar, heroically safeguarded neighbours when his building’s meter box went up in flames. He hammered down the locked terrace door and guided all residents there until the fire brigade arrived, ensuring no casualties,” the department wrote and concluded their post with the hashtag #AlwaysOnDuty.

