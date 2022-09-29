Home / Trending / Mumbai cop saves neighbours after his building’s meter box catches fire. Watch

Mumbai cop saves neighbours after his building’s meter box catches fire. Watch

Published on Sep 29, 2022 12:35 PM IST

The video shared by Mumbai Police about the policeman who saved his neighbours after his building's meter box caught fire was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the Mumbai Cop who saved his neighbours when his building's meter box caught fire.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A Mumbai policeman is being hailed as a hero after he saved his neighbours when his building’s meter box caught fire. The city’s police department took to their official Instagram page to share about the incident and applaud the bravery of the cop, HC Sandip Davre.

“Despite battling cancer, HC Sandip Davre, Dahisar, heroically safeguarded neighbours when his building’s meter box went up in flames. He hammered down the locked terrace door and guided all residents there until the fire brigade arrived, ensuring no casualties,” the department wrote and concluded their post with the hashtag #AlwaysOnDuty.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 3.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received close to 46,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Respect,” expressed an Instagram user. “Bow down, he is a KING,” shared another. “Salute,” commented a third. “Super heroes do wear uniforms,” posted a fourth. “Salute and lots of respect,” wrote a fifth.

