Mumbai office introduces 200 penalty for latecomers, founder ends up paying 1,000

The founder of a Mumbai-based beauty brand recently introduced a strict rule to ramp up productivity among employees - Kaushal Shah has made it compulsory for his staff to reach office by 9.30 am. Failure to do so will result in a ₹200 fine for the latecomer. Unfortunately for Shah, the new rule has backfired on him - in less than a fortnight, he has had to shell out ₹1,000 for frequently being late to office. Evor Beauty founder Kaushal Shah pays ₹ 200 as fine for being late to office.(X/@_kaushalshah)

Shah, founder of Evor Beauty, posted about the failure of his plan on the social media platform X. He said that last week, he introduced a “strict rule” wherein every employee would be required to reach office by 9.30 am, as opposed to the 10 or 11 am they usually showed up at. To ensure strict adherence to the rule, Shah said latecomers would be required to pay a penalty of ₹200.

“The money will be used solely for team activities and benefits, such as dining and other team events,” the founder told Hindustan Times.

“Last week, to increase the productivity in office, I made a strict rule for everyone to be in the office by 9:30 am (earlier we used to come by 10-11) and if we‘re late, we pay Rs.200 as penalty,” the founder of Evor wrote on X. “This is me paying it for the 5th time,” he added ruefully, sharing a screenshot of his ₹200 transaction as proof.

The post has amused hundreds of people on X, where many praised Shah for not putting himself above the rules.

Some, however, wondered whom the money was going to. “Paid to self,” quipped one commenter.

“Paying to whom? Your current account,” another said. A third person pointed out that it appeared as if Shah was paying money to his own UPI account.

Founder's clarification

In a follow-up post, Shah said he had created a separate UPI Lite account to collect the fines. The money collected would be used for team events.

“For the concern about paying the penalty to my own UPI wallet, please note that I have created a separate UPI Lite account specifically as a team fund,” he wrote. "The money collected is used solely for team activities and benefits, such as dining and other team events."

He added that his intention for sharing the rule on social media was to hold founders and CEOs accountable. “If you establish a rule for your employees, you must be the first to follow it,” wrote Shah.