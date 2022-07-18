Mumbai Police’s reply to boy who was feeling scared of ICSE results wins hearts

The day of the results is one of the most anxious days of a student’s life. As a lot of importance is given to exams, it becomes a tense moment for students waiting for the results. A similar thing happened with a student named Dhruv who posted on Twitter that he was feeling scared waiting for the ICSE board Class 10 results. The Twitter user had tagged Mumbai Police and their reply to the boy is winning hearts of netizens.

Twitter user Dhruv had on July 17 posted, “@DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice today is my icse results and i am really scared.” The Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle replied to the boy’s innocuous tweet and advised him not to worry about the results as “exam is a journey and not a final destination or an achievement”.

“Hey Dhruv, Don’t Worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It’s just like every other exam but make sure your confident about your abilities. Best of Luck for ICSE Results!” the Mumbai Police has tweeted.

See the post below:

Hey Dhruv,



Don't Worry about your results. Exam is a journey. It is not just a final destination or an achievement. It's just like every other exam but make sure your confident about your abilities.



Best of Luck for ICSE Results! https://t.co/ey2oSERjs1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 17, 2022

The Mumbai Police tweet has received more than 440 likes. Many netizens also replied to the boy’s tweet with encouraging messages and appreciated the gesture of Mumbai Police.

“You will score don’t worry this is just an exam,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sincere appreciations to @MumbaiPolice, it’s like a family…!” posted another. “It’s a very nice gesture which improves the trust of public! Kudos to @MumbaiPolice!” commented a third.

When a Twitter user asked the boy about his results, he replied that he had scored 83 per cent. The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Class 10 exams were declared on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent.

This year a total of 231,063 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 125,635 boys and 105,369 girls passed the examination.