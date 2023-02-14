Home / Trending / Mumbai Police's reply to Twitter user asking ‘will you be my valentine’ sparks laughter riot online

Mumbai Police's reply to Twitter user asking ‘will you be my valentine’ sparks laughter riot online

Published on Feb 14, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Mumbai Police agreed to a Twitter user’s unusual request on Valentine’s Day, but they have a condition. Read on to find out.

Mumbai Police agrees to be Twitter user’s valentine, but they have a condition.(Representational Image/ Pixabay (Karolina Grabowska))
ByArfa Javaid

As people across the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day today with their significant other, almost everything seems to be in the shade of red and pink. While loved-up couples are going on romantic date nights or short vacations, others are asking their love interests out. However, a Twitter user asked Mumbai Police if they could be his ‘valentine’. The police department agreed to this but on one condition.

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he gifted to Gauri Khan on first Valentine’s Day)

Twitter user Samuel Lopes tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice will you be my valentine?” To this, Mumbai Police replied, “Why not @samuel3real? We would love to. Hope you don’t mind not getting undivided attention. As we can’t be committed to just one, but each and every Mumbaikar.” They also added a smiling face emoticon.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post below:

Since being shared a few minutes ago, Mumbai Police’s reply has raked up more than 17,800 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 150 likes and various responses from netizens.

(Also Read: This Valentine’s Day, Nagaland Minister has a message for all ‘singles’)

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“If only my Valentine accepted my request this fast,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good one!!!” commented another with laughing emoticons. A third added, “I am Turkish. Will you be my valentine too?”

