Mumbai Police shares Barbie, Oppenheimer memes. Netizens in splits

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are set to release on July 21. Both films have taken over the world by storm. Ever since the release date for the films was announced, many took to social media to express their excitement and share memes on the movies. Now, Mumbai Police has also joined the bandwagon of sharing Barbie and Oppenheimer memes. In the post which was shared on Instagram by Mumbai Police, they informed people about public safety through their creative memes. Mumbai Police shares Barbie, Oppenheimer memes.(Instagram/@Mumbai Police)

"With such 'Barbie' actions, you're signing up for Oppenheimer consequences," wrote Mumbai Police on their social media. In the memes they shared, they inform the public about riding without helmets, sharing OTPs, and drinking and driving.

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has already been liked close to 20,000 times. Many also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions to these memes.

Check out a few reactions below:

The official page of Universal Pictures India also shared a comment and wrote, "Looks like this is also inspired by true events! #Oppenheimer." An individual commented, "Mission Impossible for 3rd. Some people just don’t want to wear helmets." A second posted, "Hats off to Mumbai police team." A third expressed, "The person handling this account is dope." A fourth added, "Actually the post intends to show when you broke rules you get results referring to Barbie where she broke rules for her comfort, and Oppenheimer where at the end results are bad."

Every now and then Mumbai Police shares such witty posts. From memes to funny videos and even to informational content on public safety, Mumbai Police keeps people informed through their social media handles. What do you think about these memes on Barbie and Oppenheimer?